A DRUGS gang who flooded the streets of South Wales and the South West of England with millions of pounds worth of cocaine are being sentenced this week.
The following defendants are facing the prospect of years behind bars for being involved in a major conspiracy to supply the class A drug:
- Mark Jenkins, 40, of Christchurch Road, Oakdale, Blackwood
- Mark Davies, 38, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood
- Robert Butler, 46, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly
- Nicholas Kirkham-Jones, 31, Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran
- Garian Ahearne, 31, of Hillside Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood
- Christopher Matthews, 33, of Henry Street, Bargoed
- Andrew Pitman, 39, of Railway Terrace, Blaina
- Danny Tomlin, 36, of Valley Road, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire
- Tommy-Lee Lewis, 25, of Holme Lacy Road, Hereford
They are being sentenced over the next two days at Cardiff Crown Court for their various roles in a conspiracy to supply 70kg of cocaine between January 1, 2020 and August 19, 2020.
The organised crime group were brought to justice when police launched Operation Venetic and Operation Draco after the EncroChat communications network widely used in the underworld was cracked.
Gwent Police carrying out a drugs warrant as part of Operation Venetic three years ago
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “This case involves an investigation into the use of encrypted telephone communications which were penetrated by the French in 2020.
“The defendants were users of such telephones to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.
“Jenkins and Davies were clearly the joint heads of the operation.
“They would pool together their funds to obtain the cheapest, good quality cocaine.”
“Butler worked directly under the supervision of Jenkins as his second in command.
“He showed his own leadership initiative by proposing suggestions to Jenkins who he refers to as his boss.
“Butler had ideas and plans to disguise money and drugs within food.”
Mr Griffiths said that Kirkham-Jones was known as the gang’s “accountant” and £170,000 went through him.
When police raided his home three years ago they found a money-counting machine at his address.
He told detectives when interviewed: “I’ve been dragged into this over my head.”
The defendants are being sentenced by Judge David Wynn Morgan.
