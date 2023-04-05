The following defendants are facing the prospect of years behind bars for being involved in a major conspiracy to supply the class A drug:

Mark Jenkins, 40, of Christchurch Road, Oakdale, Blackwood

Mark Davies, 38, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood

Robert Butler, 46, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly

Nicholas Kirkham-Jones, 31, Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran

Garian Ahearne, 31, of Hillside Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood

Christopher Matthews, 33, of Henry Street, Bargoed

Andrew Pitman, 39, of Railway Terrace, Blaina

Danny Tomlin, 36, of Valley Road, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire

Tommy-Lee Lewis, 25, of Holme Lacy Road, Hereford

They are being sentenced over the next two days at Cardiff Crown Court for their various roles in a conspiracy to supply 70kg of cocaine between January 1, 2020 and August 19, 2020.

The organised crime group were brought to justice when police launched Operation Venetic and Operation Draco after the EncroChat communications network widely used in the underworld was cracked.

Gwent Police carrying out a drugs warrant as part of Operation Venetic three years ago

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “This case involves an investigation into the use of encrypted telephone communications which were penetrated by the French in 2020.

“The defendants were users of such telephones to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

“Jenkins and Davies were clearly the joint heads of the operation.

“They would pool together their funds to obtain the cheapest, good quality cocaine.”

“Butler worked directly under the supervision of Jenkins as his second in command.

“He showed his own leadership initiative by proposing suggestions to Jenkins who he refers to as his boss.

“Butler had ideas and plans to disguise money and drugs within food.”

Mr Griffiths said that Kirkham-Jones was known as the gang’s “accountant” and £170,000 went through him.

When police raided his home three years ago they found a money-counting machine at his address.

He told detectives when interviewed: “I’ve been dragged into this over my head.”

The defendants are being sentenced by Judge David Wynn Morgan.