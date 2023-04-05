Tick-borne encephalitis (TBEV) has been detected in areas including Yorkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Norfolk, in the country’s first ever confirmed domestically acquired case.

People are being warned the virus may also be present in other parts of England as the tick species which carries the virus is widespread in the UK.

Ian Jones, professor of virology, University of Reading, said wearing appropriate clothes “essentially removes the risk”.

“Tick-borne encephalitis virus was reported in ticks in Thetford Forest in 2019 and today’s update would suggest that it has now become established at other sites and caused sporadic disease in people,” he said.

“Genetically the UK viruses have been close to European or Scandinavian strains so they may have originally arrived from the near continent in ticks attached to birds.

“The virus is found naturally in some ticks and gets transferred to a person if they are bitten (only if the tick is infected), usually on bare arms and legs whilst walking through undergrowth. Wearing appropriate clothing essentially removes the risk.”

Prof Jones added: “Now here, it’s unlikely that TBEV will disappear, but the general threat level is very low and there is no reason to suppose cases in people will be any more than sporadic in nature.

“A vaccine is used in areas of high incidence in Europe and could be considered here for individuals with outdoor occupations in areas where the virus is found.

“For the general public however the risk is minimal.”

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low.”

Members of the public who become unwell after a tick bite have been told to seek GP advice, and to seek urgent medical attention if they have symptoms of meningitis.

Symptoms include:

severe headaches

stiff neck

pain looking at bright lights

While neurological symptoms include: