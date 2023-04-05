The tech company has urged everyone to download the latest Chrome updates, saying it is too dangerous to ignore them.

Google releases new versions of Chrome at least every two weeks.

The updates are designed by hundreds of security engineers across Google and will keep your browser safe against the latest threats, the company says.

Google’s Mollie Bates told The Sun: “Chrome and Safe Browsing work to ensure that we warn you about dangerous downloads when possible.

“When you see a download warning, you can still download the file, but we strongly recommend against it.

"Computers are often compromised by malware because people misunderstand or ignore warnings."

Chrome users warned over previously undiscovered security flaw

The warning comes months after Google discovered a security flaw within Google Chrome that left users vulnerable to attacks from hackers.

Google confirmed that the security weakness is being exploited by malicious parties but has avoided divulging specific details as to avoid further danger to users.

However, the company revealed that the 'high severity' flaw involves a type of confusion bug used in the V8 JavaScript engine, according to Google.

This type of software flaw could leave a computer vulnerable to hackers accessing protected memory, hacker-induced crashes, or malicious codes.

In a statement on its developer blog, Google said that specifics will be "kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed."

Adding: "We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel."