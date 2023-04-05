Gwent Police said officers received reports of thefts and attempted thefts "from cars and a garage" in the Croesyceiliog area overnight on March 29 and 30.

The alleged incidents happened in Ashford Close and the surrounding area, the force added.

"Officers attended and three men were arrested," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

The arrested men are:

An 18-year-old, from Newport, who was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, going equipped for theft, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary;

A 30-year-old, from Cwmbran, who was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary;

A 20-year-old, also from Cwmbran, who was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary.

This week, the Gwent Police spokesperson added: "All three were released on conditional bail as enquiries continue, local officers have been in the area to reassure residents and provide crime prevention advice.

"Anyone with information are asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log 2300101310."