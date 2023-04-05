The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was rushed to hospital on Sunday following the crash, which happened on the A466 in St Arvans, Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said officers received a report of a crash and responded, alongside paramedics, to the incident which involved a motorbike and a car.

A spokesperson for the force said the motorcyclist was from Portbury, a village in Somerset.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man from Lydney, in Gloucestershire, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

The Gwent Police spokesperson added: "Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300105416, or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."