Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a property in the village on Sunday morning.

Gwent Police initially launched a murder investigation into the 27-year-old’s death, but later charged a Caerphilly man, aged 28, with manslaughter.

The Gwent force said at the time the investigation was launched it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with “standard procedures”.

Police forces must refer certain types of case to the watchdog.

A spokesperson for the IOPC told the Argus: “We can confirm that we have received a mandatory referral from Gwent Police in relation to their contact with a man prior to him being found dead in Abertridwr on Sunday morning.

“We will now carry out an assessment to determine what further action may be required from us.”

Following Mr Lloyd’s death, his relatives paid tribute to him, describing him as a “bright star” and “one of life’s true gentlemen”.

"Ben was so happy and positive all the time, he always walked with a spring in his step,” his family added. “A kind, hardworking and generous man who had a lot of friends. You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.

"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever.”

Why do police forces refer themselves to the IOPC?





Gwent Police did not announce the specific grounds for the referral of Mr Lloyd’s death, but the IOPC website states police forces must refer themselves to the watchdog in certain circumstances.

These include when "certain complaints made to their force, such as those that include an allegation of serious corruption or serious assault".

Forces must also contact the IOPC when there are "indications that police officers or staff have committed misconduct - for example, any suggestion that a criminal offence has been committed or that a serious injury has been caused".

And the watchdog must also receive a referral "if someone had direct or indirect contact with the police when, or shortly before, they were seriously injured or died".

"However, forces only need to refer cases where the contact may have caused or contributed to the death or injury," the IOPC adds in relation to the last criteria.

How you can help police investigating Benjamin Lloyd's death

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are still appealing for anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 1, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165 or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."