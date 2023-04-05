Gwent Police received reports of anti-social behaviour near the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout, also known as the Cedar Tree roundabout, in Caerphilly at around 9.35pm on Saturday, April 1.

Facebook user Ffion Davies said: “I’ve just passed ceder tree roundabout, there’s six/seven young boys lying in the middle of the road.

“They’re in dark clothes and they’re lucky I was going slow enough to slam my brakes on.

“It has been reported to the police because I’m scared for their safety.”

The police attended at around 9.35pm on Saturday, April 1.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended and following a search of the area no-one was located.”

In December the Argus reported that two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash on A468 between St Cenydd Comprehensive and the Cedar Tree roundabout.

The crash involved three vehicles: a blue Citroen car, a Ford transit van and a heavy goods vehicle.