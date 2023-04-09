LEWIS JOHN EMES, 31, of Oaklands View, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was ordered to pay £685 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS KARL NIGHTINGALE, 23, of Westfield Avenue, Newport was ordered to pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID WILLIAM ANDREW, 38, of St Michael Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on September 17, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NADINE BROWN, 35, of Deer Park Lane, Bassaleg, Newport was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEPHEN KNAPMAN, 57, of Cow Parsley Way, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID HAWKINS, 58, of Bedwellty Road, Markham, near Blackwood was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANTHONY THOMAS, 60, of Badgers Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was ordered to pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAINE JAMES HILLMAN, 49, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo was ordered to pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the A467 in Abertillery on November 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON LEWIS, 41, of Honddu Close, Caldicot was ordered to pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on September 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDRU ION TUTUIU, 32, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport was ordered to pay £793 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4051 in Cwmbran on November 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES MATTHEW GATLAND, 43, of Beech Close, Llanmartin, Newport was ordered to pay £140 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MACIEY STASZEWSKI, 35, of Morden Road, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4810 on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.