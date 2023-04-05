Police confirmed Thomas Bates, 30, had been found dead, four weeks after he was last seen in the Chepstow area.

The Stourport man's disappearance had prompted concerned friends and family members to make heartfelt appeals for his safe return.

And in the Chepstow are the community shared widely police appeals and CCTV footage to trace his movements.

But, sadly, father-of-two Mr Bates was found dead in the Gloucestershire area on April 1.

Following Mr Bates' death, his partner's sister, Charlie Parkes, has set up an online fundraiser to support his loved ones through this difficult time.

Writing on Gofundme, she said: "As most of you are aware Tom, Danielle's partner had been missing for some time.

"Following the news of Tom's tragic death our thoughts go out to his parents, Danielle and their children.

"Everyone's concerns, support and sympathy have been immense and very much appreciated through out this time."

Ms Parkes added: "During this difficult time we as family would like to give her friends and anyone else that would like to the opportunity to offer any financial support to Danielle and her young children at this time of need."

Mr Bates' death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Gofundme fundraiser can be found online at www.gofundme.com/f/danielle-amd-family