Lee Rawle, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood was locked up for 12 months for going to her home as well as phoning and texting her.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm/distress and being in breach of a restraining order.

The offences, committed in Caerphilly county between November 2022 and this March, put Rawle in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for similar offences.

The defendant’s actions “had a substantial adverse effect on the victim and her usual day-to-day activities,” Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Rawle was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.

He must also pay a £187 victim surcharge and £85 costs following his release from custody.