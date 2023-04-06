A STALKER has been jailed after he continually harassed a woman and defied a restraining order not to contact her.
Lee Rawle, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood was locked up for 12 months for going to her home as well as phoning and texting her.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm/distress and being in breach of a restraining order.
The offences, committed in Caerphilly county between November 2022 and this March, put Rawle in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for similar offences.
The defendant’s actions “had a substantial adverse effect on the victim and her usual day-to-day activities,” Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
MORE NEWS: Fraudster mum who conned friends branded ‘disgusting and despicable’
Rawle was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.
He must also pay a £187 victim surcharge and £85 costs following his release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article