We got confirmation from the man himself, owner Henry Danter, who said come forth all ye ready to be seriously entertained.

The leisure park might have had to close through a long and agonising pandemic, but now Mr Danter says all systems are a go.

“I say, welcome,” said Mr Danter. “We are the best park in all of Wales and we have some great rides on show.”

Those rides include the famous Aerospace, which towers above the Barry skyline at over 200ft tall and reaching speeds of up to 75mph.

The park recently had some famous visitors from Gavin and Stacey

The famous Aerospace. A one-of-a-kind ride in the UK at over 200ft tall

Recently Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, of Gavin and Stacey fame, were at the park and they said they loved it (despite the weather).

The pair were at the park filming their latest series Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, to be aired later this year on Gold.

Despite the downpour, they said they would be back - and this Easter weekend might be a good time to visit the beautiful Barry coastline with the weather for Easter weekend looking great.

The Met Office say we're set for wall-to-wall sunshine on Good Friday, with Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday all looking dry.

Mr Danter said the park has loads to offer and people need the time to explore it.

“We have a lot to offer,” said Mr Danter. “We have reasons to come here and it can not all be done in one day.”

The Leisure Park is open from midday every day throughout Easter, located on Barry Island.