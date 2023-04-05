David Hathaway attacked Layton Gray while he was on top of his dad Anthony Hathaway outside the Gwesty in Brynmawr following a row.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, played mobile phone footage which captured the assault and showed David Hathaway kicking the victim in the head before punching him.

Mr Gray’s injuries included a black eye, a tender jaw and he needed stitches for a cut lip.

Father and son, both of Abertillery Road, Blaina were charged with wounding with intent.

After David Hathaway, 32, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm no further evidence was offered against 58-year-old Anthony Hathaway.

David Hathaway

Trouble flared on July 18, 2021 after the pair had gone to the Gwesty for a drink following a round of golf, Newport Crown Court heard.

Miss Lewis read out Mr Gray’s victim impact statement in which he said: “I’ve not been myself since this incident.

“I am having difficulty with memory loss. I see people when I’m out and I can’t remember their names or faces.

“Since the incident, I have had really bad flashbacks.

“I wake up in the middle of the night covered in sweat.

“I’m constantly on edge when people come to my door and I am always looking over my shoulder.

“It has changed my life and it will have an effect on the rest of my life.”

Engineer David Hathaway had no previous convictions.

David Elias KC, representing him, said: “There is no evidence of any long-lasting injury.

“It was a short-lived incident and he could see Layton Gray on top of his father.”

The court heard Anthony Hathaway had suffered a broken leg.

“It was well over the top but it was the defendant coming to the aid of his father.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told David Hathaway: “You kicked your victim in the head when he was on the floor and he lost consciousness.

“It has had a substantial impact on him.

“But this was out of character for you.”

He said he was prepared to suspend the defendant’s 10-month prison sentence for two years because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

David Hathaway was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £1,000 towards prosecution costs, £500 to Mr Gray in compensation and a £156 victim surcharge.