Step inside the otherwise nondescript four-bedroom mid-terraced house and there at the back is... a swimming pool - which came as a shock to the selling agents who went to tour it.

And buyers have been told they don't have to go to great lengths or pool their resources to acquire it - with a guide price at auction of just £148,000-plus.

Your eyes aren't deceiving you - this is a full size swimming pool

The pool at the home in the South Wales valleys was described as being "dilapidated" and in need of "more than a little TLC" but makes the house a truly unique sale.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions in Newport, who are selling the property, said she was as surprised as anyone when touring the house, 32 Pandy Road in Bedwas in Caerphilly, ahead of the online sale.

She said: "If I'd have known I may have brought along my cossie.

"From the outside the house looks like so many others, there's nothing to suggest that it's any different to many others in the South Wales valleys. I certainly wasn't expecting to find a swimming pool at the back when I first entered the property.

"People often go to great lengths to make their terraced home a little bit different from others in the row and this one has certainly achieved that with the pool.

"The house is deceptively spacious and clearly needs a complete renovation including to the pool in the rear annexe which has clearly seen better days."

This charming home needs a little TLC

The property, with a guide price of £148,000-plus, features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is the sought after area of Bedwas. It also consists of a lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and the conservatory extension housing the pool.

It also includes a large rear garden with garage and is being sold with vacant possession. After renovation, the agents said it could generate a monthly rental of some £1,100.

The property is being sold at the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from midday on Tuesday, April 11, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 13

Visit www.paulfoshauctions.com for more details.