JADE JOBBINS, 24, of Sycamore Road, Blaenavon was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone New Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool on November 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

VIVIENNE JADE READ, 28, of Barthropp Street, Newport was ordered to pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAUREEN COTTERELL, 78, of Usk Road, Pontypool was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE THOMAS WILLIAM DIMMICK, 25, of Goldwire Lane, Monmouth was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when not wearing a seat belt on Wonastow Road on September 27, 2022.

STEVEN MCKENZIE, 41, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £951 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JASON MICHAEL HUGH HACKLING, 26, of King Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hazel Close, Ystrad Mynach on November 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ERIC ANTHONY PAUL LUCAS, 50, of Beacon View, Nantyglo was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Victor Road, Abertillery on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE MILES-THOMAS, 33, of Clos Coed Duon, Blackwood was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRY LEWIS, 64, of Tudor Court, Undy, Monmouthshire was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone at the Caldicot by-pass on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

EYYUP SAGIROGULLARI, 51, of Cross Street, Abergavenny was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on November 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN CARTER, 34, of Clos Thomas, Old St Mellons, Cardiff was ordered to pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 39mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on January 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.