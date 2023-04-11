MAY LING SEHO-EVANS, 83, of Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Newport was ordered to pay £214 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on November 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CONNOR RYAN POWELL, 26, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on September 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZOE WHANT, 30, of Lennard Street, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 om Magor Road on December 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

SOPHIA AFSAR, 41, of Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on September 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JOANNE MARSHALL, 36, of Carlyon Road, Pantside, Newbridge was ordered to pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

PHILIP JENKINS, 66, of Victoria Road, Abersychan, Pontypool was ordered to pay £756 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on November 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUISE GIBBSON, 41, of Landseer Close, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on September 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWYS LINTERN, 18, of no fixed abode, Cardiff was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on September 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN SMITH, 46, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was ordered to pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH THOMAS, 37, of Sir Ivor Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on November 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK BRIAN THOMAS, 35, of St Woolos Place, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 at Magor Road, Langstone on November 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DERI RHYS WATKINS, 43, of Union Street, Tredegar was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Rhymney on November 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE ANNE WRIGHT, 38, of Forge Mill Close, Bassaleg, Newport was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on December 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.