As the weather improves people will be out enjoying the Easter break, we look at seven car boot sales happening across the Gwent - and one in England if people are willing to travel.

Bettws

This Saturday, April 8, there will be a charity car boot sale in Bettws to raise money for the Turner Syndrome Society.

The sale is located at the Civil Service Sports Club in Shannon Close.

Sellers can turn up from 9am - £4 for cars and £7 for vans - and the sale will be open from 10am until 1pm.

Coleford

For those who don’t mind travelling out of the area, the Coleford boot sale is a 45-minute drive away from Newport.

The car boot sale is located at Mile End Road (B4628), Coleford, GL16 7QD.

It is open every Saturday and Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, with the car park priced at 30p.

Cowbridge

Another car boot sale outside Gwent, the Cowbridge Farm car boot sale is on Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10.

Cars £10, vans £15, car and trailer £15, and customer parking £15.

Sellers arrive from midday and buyers from 1pm.

Located at Marlborough Grange Farm, Crossways, Cowbridge, CF71 7LJ

Crickhowell

Not far from Abergavenny, this sale is located at the Elvicta Football Ground, and will be held on Sunday and Monday.

Google (Image: Google)

Boot sale at the Crickhowell Football Club this weekend. Picture: Google

Sellers will be there at 10am, buyers will be charged £5.

Hengoed

The car boot Sale in Tir Y Berth will be open today, Saturday, and Bank Holiday Monday, April 10

The boot sale can be found off New Road on the A469 located at CF82 8BF.

Newport

This Easter Bank Holiday Monday there will be a boot sale in Maindee between 10.30am and 2pm.

Google (Image: Google)

The Neon are holding a boot sale this weekend. Picture: Google

The sale will take place at The Neon in Clarence Place, NP20 7AB.

Spaces are available for sellers at £5.

Gelligaer

A bit further in the future, a car boot sale will be held at Heol Adam in Gelligaer on Sunday, April 16.

Sellers will be charged £7 for cars, while vans will be charged £10.

From 7.30am to 8.30am buyers will be charged £1, and 50p from 8.30am onwards.