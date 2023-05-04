Live

Emergency services at crash on A472, Pontypool roundabout

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A472, Pontypool roundabout towards Lower Race.
  • Diversions are in place along Blaen Dare Road which will increase journey times.

