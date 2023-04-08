The show is set on a Welsh coastline and follows the story of a vicar's son Bobby Jones who finds a stricken man at the bottom of the cliffs who utters a mysterious question before dying.

The final words send Bobby and his socialite friend Lady Frankie Derwent on a crime-solving adventure.

The show has been adapted by the star of Blackadder Hugh Laurie who also directed the show and helped produced it.

Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? originally premiered on BritBox and has a Hollywood cast including Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent to name a few.

Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Full cast list

Bobby Jones: Will Poulter

Frankie Derwent: Lucy Boynton

Moira Nicholson: Maeve Dermody

Dr Alwyn Thomas: Conleth Hill

Roger Bassington-ffrench: Daniel Ings

Ralph `Knocker" Beadon: Jonathan Jules

The Rev Richard Jones: Alistair Petrie

Mr Angel: Nicholas Asbury

Amelia Cayman: Morwenna Banks

Wilfred Bragge: Patrick Barlow

Lady Marcham: Emma Thompson

Lord Marcham: Jim Broadbent

How to watch Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?





The new Agatha Christie adaption will air on ITV1 and ITVX starting on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 9pm.

Altogether there are three episodes that will each air at the same time over three nights.