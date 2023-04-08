ITV's new mystery drama is based on the Agatha Christie classic, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
The show is set on a Welsh coastline and follows the story of a vicar's son Bobby Jones who finds a stricken man at the bottom of the cliffs who utters a mysterious question before dying.
The final words send Bobby and his socialite friend Lady Frankie Derwent on a crime-solving adventure.
The show has been adapted by the star of Blackadder Hugh Laurie who also directed the show and helped produced it.
Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? originally premiered on BritBox and has a Hollywood cast including Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent to name a few.
Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Full cast list
- Bobby Jones: Will Poulter
- Frankie Derwent: Lucy Boynton
- Moira Nicholson: Maeve Dermody
- Dr Alwyn Thomas: Conleth Hill
- Roger Bassington-ffrench: Daniel Ings
- Ralph `Knocker" Beadon: Jonathan Jules
- The Rev Richard Jones: Alistair Petrie
- Mr Angel: Nicholas Asbury
- Amelia Cayman: Morwenna Banks
- Wilfred Bragge: Patrick Barlow
- Lady Marcham: Emma Thompson
- Lord Marcham: Jim Broadbent
How to watch Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
The new Agatha Christie adaption will air on ITV1 and ITVX starting on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 9pm.
Altogether there are three episodes that will each air at the same time over three nights.
