Holidaymakers have been warned of a heightened risk of forest fires, with parts of the country already classified as “high risk”.

The latest advice from the Foreign Office recommends travellers check local safety and emergency procedures before travelling.

The latest advice states: “There is a heightened risk of forest fires when the weather is hot and dry. Some parts of parts of the country are already classified as high risk.

“Forest fires can occur anywhere in Portugal. In recent years, fires have become more frequent due to drought and high temperatures.

“Forest fires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The Portuguese authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.

“If you’re travelling in Portugal, you should familiarise yourself with local safety and emergency procedures, remain vigilant and follow the advice of the Portuguese authorities.

“Causing a forest fire is treated as a criminal offence in Portugal, even if unintentional.”

Travellers may also face travel disruption over the Easter weekend, as immigration officers in the country strike.

Industrial action will take place between April 6 and April 10.

The Foreign Office warn: “If you are travelling over this period, allow additional time to clear border control when entering and exiting Portugal.

“Check for announcements and follow the guidance provided by your airline or tour operator.”