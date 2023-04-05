After he was arrested by armed police, Damien Beynon, 29, told them, “I got my toy out. I told them I would.”

Officers swooped on the scene after answering a 999 call to go to the scene in the Bargoed area of Caerphilly.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, said: “The police were told to attend after receiving a call that the defendant was threatening people in the street with a crossbow.

“Officers armed with Tasers saw him walk towards his flat.

“He was handcuffed and he told them, ‘I threatened him with my weapon because he owed me money.’

“As he was being cautioned the defendant said to the police, ‘OK. Can I have a fag first?’

“When he was being taken into custody he added, ‘I got my toy out. I told them I would.’”

Police recovered the crossbow.

Beynon, of Fire Station Court, Gilfach pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of amphetamine.

The offences took place on October 26 last year, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

The defendant had 12 previous convictions for 22 offences.

They included another conviction for possession of an offensive weapon but that happened more than 10 years ago.

Gareth Williams, representing Beynon, said his client had already served had already served the equivalent of a fairly lengthy prison sentence after being remanded in custody back in November.

The court heard how the defendant has learning difficulties and how family members living in Pembrokeshire were willing for him to go and live with them so they could look after him.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hopkins KC, sentenced him to community order and he must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Beynon also has to pay a £114 victim surcharge.