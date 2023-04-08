Run by sisters Tania Parsons and Emma Payne Seasons Coffee House and Cakery opened on the Grange Industrial Estate, Cwmbran on March 6.

Ms Parsons said “they are over the moon to be awarded a five hygiene rating.”

Tania Parsons and Emma Payne outside Seasons Coffee House and Cakery (Image: Seasons Coffee House and Cakery)

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection. Zero means urgent improvement is necessary and five means standards are excellent.

Ms Parsons said: “Food hygiene is extremely important to us as it shows customers that a business has hygiene standards and procedures in place to make sure food is prepared in a safe and clean environment.

“I think this reassures customers when visiting any establishment that they are getting their food prepared in the best possible way with the least amount of cross-contamination as well as preventing food-borne illnesses.

The mouth watering counter (Image: Seasons Coffee House and Cakery)

“There’s nothing worse than worrying you are going to eat something in café/restaurant/takeaway that is going to make you poorly.

“It’s a great fear of ours and I know many others, with the hospitality struggling at the moment I feel its crucial to keep our standards high.”

Ms Parsons runs front of house whilst Ms Payne bakes the homemade cakes on site.

The cakes are baked at the back of the unit in Cwmbran.

A homemade delight (Image: Seasons Coffee House and Cakery)

In 2016 the sisters had a coffee shop in the old oak stave on the Mount Pleasant Estate in Rogerstone but had to vacate in 2018 after the landlords decided to sell.

Ms Parsons said: “Myself and Emma have worked together for years and we work extremely well together.

“We are sisters, best friends and business partners. Our individual strengths/ weaknesses complement each other.

Outside Seasons (Image: Seasons Coffee House and Cakery)

“I feel the business wouldn’t functionally work without the other. I think a family business always has a warm caring feel about it and I hope that’s portrayed to our customers.

“I think the word is gradually getting around that we are now based in Cwmbran and we have seen a lot of our previous customers as well as a lot of new faces which is amazing.

“We have lots of plans for the future and hopefully these will become successful.”

The coffee shop which is takeaway only is open Monday to Saturday from 9am-3pm.