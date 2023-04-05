Gwent Police are appealing to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly.
Jordan Samuels, 15, was last seen on Monday 3 April near St Davids Lane, Pontllanfraith and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 5 ft 3” tall, of slim build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Jordan Samuels. Picture: Gwent Police
Jordan has links to Newport and London and has been reported as missing.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300107119.
“Jordan is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”
