Jordan Samuels, 15, was last seen on Monday 3 April near St Davids Lane, Pontllanfraith and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5 ft 3” tall, of slim build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Jordan Samuels (Image: Gwent Police)

Jordan has links to Newport and London and has been reported as missing.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300107119.

“Jordan is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”