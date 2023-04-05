A man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of an air rifle, according to Gwent Police.
The Argus received reports of a large police presence in Newport.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the male was arrested today in Maindee, Newport for having an air rifle.
The force said the incident is “not ongoing.”
