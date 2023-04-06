A NOTORIOUS Newport criminal waited until Boxing Day staff and customers had gone home before he caused more than £10,000 worth of damage at a shopping centre.
Tyrone Gibson used a brick and a pole to smash the display window at the Warren James jewellery store at Kingsway Shopping Centre in the city.
The 45-year-old grandfather got in after climbing on the roof, kicking through air vents and climbing through them.
This footage shows him causing mayhem just to steal £400 worth of jewellery.
Gibson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.
Tyrone Gibson
The defendant is a public menace in Newport with 41 previous convictions for 114 offences.
He was jailed for seven months by a judge at Newport Crown Court.
The footage was released by CPS Wales
