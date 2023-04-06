Tyrone Gibson used a brick and a pole to smash the display window at the Warren James jewellery store at Kingsway Shopping Centre in the city.

The 45-year-old grandfather got in after climbing on the roof, kicking through air vents and climbing through them.

This footage shows him causing mayhem just to steal £400 worth of jewellery.

Gibson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.

Tyrone Gibson

The defendant is a public menace in Newport with 41 previous convictions for 114 offences.

He was jailed for seven months by a judge at Newport Crown Court.

The footage was released by CPS Wales