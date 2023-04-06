Carmela Chambers, 37, had denied committing the offence in the city’s Clarence Place on January 13.

But she was found guilty following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Chambers, of Corporation Road was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The sentence was suspended because she has “caring responsibilities for a child and father”.

She was ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

The court ordered the deprivation of the knife.