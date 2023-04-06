A NEWPORT mum has been sentenced after she was found guilty of having a knife in public in the city.
Carmela Chambers, 37, had denied committing the offence in the city’s Clarence Place on January 13.
But she was found guilty following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Chambers, of Corporation Road was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because she has “caring responsibilities for a child and father”.
She was ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.
The court ordered the deprivation of the knife.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here