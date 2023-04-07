A MAN has been fined after he admitted picking up a prostitute in Newport.

Simon Jones, 39, from Cardiff pleaded guilty to soliciting a person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place.

The offence took place on George Street in Newport on February 18, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Jones, of Dros Y Morfa, Rumney was fined £250.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.