Exploring the Universe event – Ebbw Vale

Ebbw Vale Learning Centre played host to a gathering of astronomical societies, educators, and optical outlets from across the region.

The event featured plenty of eye-catching stands offering advice and information to all ages.

All this was complimented with a guest speaker and a planetarium which commanded plenty of interest.

It was great to see so many families present too, with activities available for the children.

Wayne Jones, chairman of the Heads of the Valleys Astronomical Society said: “We first held an event like this in 2019 in Brynmawr, with the aim of increasing awareness and ultimately membership, which we both achieved. We welcome all from the local community, regardless of level of experience, to come along to one of our meetings and see what we’re all about.”

Meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, 7pm - 9pm, at the Ebbw Vale Learning Centre, James Street, NP23 6JG. E-mail: info@hovastronomy.org.uk

Nick Busby, chairman of Abergavenny Astronomical Society and Usk Astronomical Society, who had just been giving a guided tour of the night sky inside a state-of-the-art pop-up planetarium, said: “The planetarium is financed by the Brecon Beacons National Park, of which I’m a board member. We take the planetarium to schools with the purpose of educating and informing children not only about the night sky, but to highlight the problems of light pollution. If you are keen to find out more about the planetarium and AAS, drop me an email.”

Meetings are held on the last Monday of the month in the Hen and Chickens, Abergavenny, NP7 5EG. E-mail: Observing@AbergavennyAS.org.uk

When I first started out in astronomy, a larger than life character, Dave Thomas, was secretary of Usk Astronomical Society.

Dave, who I’ve known for some 40 years has subsequently become president.

He said: “Next year will be our 50th anniversary and during that time we’ve collected a vast amount of material to share with schools and the public at large. The planetarium has the highest equipment specification available in the UK. We encourage people to enjoy the night sky and nature alike, and of course, it’s all free!”

Meetings are held every Thursday at 7.30pm during term time at The Grange, Usk, NP15 1AB. E-mail: info@uskastronomicalsociety.org.uk

Martin Griffiths is education officer for Bridgend Astronomical Society.

He said: “The importance this event is to assist anyone of any age with an interest in astronomy, indeed, any one of these societies present at this event will look after you. I would also encourage people to come along to Wales to enjoy some of the best pollution-free skies in the world. I’ve spent 20 years of my life promoting these ‘Dark Sky’ sites across Wales.”

Meetings are held every at Bridgend Tennis, Squash and Bowls Club, Church Road, Bridgend, CF31 3NN. E-mail: secretary@bridgendastro.org.uk

Phil Wallace has been chairman of Cardiff Astronomical Society for the last seven years.

He said: “To become involved in astronomy you don’t have to have a science background, indeed you don’t have to have a telescope, you can simply join us and learn from our members, and from the speakers we have. As part of our outreach programme, we visit local cub and scout groups, assisting in the gaining of an astronomy badge. We would welcome new members.”

Meetings are held on alternate Thursday evenings each month from 7.30pm to 9pm at Queen’s Buildings, Cardiff University, CF24 3AA. Website: www.cardiff-astronomical-society-co.uk

Dr Phillip Charlesworth. from the University of South Wales. is safety officer at Fins Over Gwent, an amateur model rocket enthusiasts club.

He said: “There are a whole range of types of rockets to learn about and through our school workshop program we teach children about how a rocket is constructed. Anyone with an interest can contact FOG to find out more about starting out with rockets, and of course the safety aspect, so we can all enjoy rocketry safely”

Meetings are held near Redwick on the Gwent Levels, usually on a Sunday. Website: fogrocketry.bmfa.club/

Emma Wride runs Astro Cymru, an education workshop.

She said: “We deliver astronomy and space-related workshops to schools, festivals, and public events. We are here today, (Ebbw Vale), to try and inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers by providing fun-filled workshops.”

E-mail: info@astrocymru.co.uk

Meteor shower

The Lyrids meteor shower gets underway on Friday April 14, lasting until Sunday April 30. The shower peaks on the night of Saturday April 22 into Sunday April 23, when the Earth passes through the densest part of the debris left behind by Comet Thatcher.

The meteors will radiate from the constellation Lyra, (hence the Lyrids name), with the Zenith Hourly Rate, (ZHR - number of meteors expected during peak activity), around the 18 mark.

The radiant of the shower, (position in the sky where most meteors will emanate from), is to the south west of Vega, the brightest star in the constellation, indeed the star that appears almost overhead during summer months.

However, during past displays, the Lyrids has been known to generate much higher numbers per hour but in recent times, there has been no such surge in activity.

Entering the atmosphere at around 107,000 mph, the rubble left in the wake of Comet Thatcher will burn up around 55 miles above us in the Earth’s atmosphere, in some cases blazing across the sky, hence the term ‘shooting star’.

Full Moon

April’s full Moon is the first of the spring season. April’s Pink full Moon, so-called after being given the name by native American tribes who witnessed the springtime bloom of the wildflower Phlox subulata. This is an important Moon to those who celebrate Easter, since Easter’s date depends on the date of the Paschal Full Moon.

Planets

Venus continues to dominate the western part of the sky after sunset.

There are a number of spectacles to watch out for associated with Venus during April, including a dalliance with the Pleiades, (‘Seven Sisters’), star cluster in Taurus.

From the evening of Saturday April 8 until the following Saturday, April 15, Venus will be positioned firstly directly below the cluster, then over the proceeding nights, to the southwest of the cluster.

Venus will take centre stage again on Saturday April 22, with a thin crescent Moon positioned to the lower right of the planet, and further down toward the horizon, another chance to spot the Pleiades. Watch again on Sunday April 23 for the crescent Moon and Venus, making for a wonderful pairing in the evening sky.

Mercury presents us with the best opportunity of 2023 to spot this elusive world.

Mercury will be positioned well to the lower right of Venus in April.

Mercury will reach its greatest elongation, (highest altitude), in the evening sky on Tuesday April 11, when the planet will be on show for two hours before setting around 10pm.

Appearing as a dim point of light, please remember to wait until the Sun has fully set before sweeping the area with binoculars.

Mars is currently in the constellation of Gemini, the Twins over in the west-southwest, setting around 2.30am.

On the evening of Tuesday April 25, the Moon will be positioned nearby. Near to the end of April, Mars will be approaching the two bright stars in Gemini, Castor and Pollux, all three appearing similar in brightness.

Rising at around 5am Saturn can be seen in the morning sky in the constellation of Aquarius, the Water Bearer. On the morning of Sunday April 16, Saturn will be positioned directly above the crescent Moon.

Moon phases

Full Moon April 6; third quarter April 13; new moon April 20; first quarter April 27.

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of April: Sun rises at 6.48am. Sets at 7.44pm. End of April: Sun rises at 5.46am. Sets at 8.33pm.

* Jonathan is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine with articles also published in Astronomy Now. He has written three books on astronomy. Jonathan worked at BBC Radio Wales as their astronomy correspondent and was astronomy and space correspondent for The National, (an online newspaper for Wales). He is also a contributor to CAPCOM, an online magazine which promotes astronomy and spaceflight to the general public. He has also presented on commercial radio. He has also written a book on castles, ‘Fortress Wales’, and was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.