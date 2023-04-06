The full list of Royals set to make an appearance on the balcony during the event has been revealed by Buckingham Palace insiders.

It is understood that 15 members of the family will turn out to watch a flyover to mark the occasion.

Included in the list is King Charles, Queen Camilla, William and Kate, along with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will also appear, as will Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Mirror reports.

The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be present on the balcony.

However, as only working members of the royal family will appear, there will be no place for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or Prince Andrew.

A source told The Mirror: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

Invitations to the King’s Coronation, on Saturday, May 6, were sent out yesterday.

It reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

Events for the coronation will continue across the weekend, with a special concert being held on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle.

One of the highlights will be “Lighting up the Nation”, in which famous locations across the UK will be lit up with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Stars from both stage and screen will deliver a selection of spoken word sequences and a world-class orchestra will play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by famous entertainers.

The Coronation Choir will also make an appearance.

This choir is a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.