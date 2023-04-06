Mr Holroyd was last seen on Monday, March 20 in his car – a silver Honda Civic – in the area around Hobbs Point.

An extensive search of the area was carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police’s specialist search team and a police search adviser, a marine unit, specialist sonar, drones, a dog unit, as well as South Wales Police’s dive team, a helicopter and the Coastguard.

But on Thursday, March 30, the police announced the search was being scaled back.

Jai Holroyd has been missing for more than two weeks. (Image: Liz Brown)

Mr Holroyd’s fiancée Liz Brown said he got home from work at around 7pm on Sunday, March 19, and the pair sat at the kitchen table and chatted.

“You could see things were getting to him a little bit,” she said.

“I decided to go to bed at about 11pm. He said he had to go for a drive. Because he was so calm I wasn’t worried.

“I said to him ‘I love you. Don’t do anything stupid’. He said ‘I love you’ back.

“I went to sleep expecting him to be next to me when I woke up.”

She said she noticed she had a number of missed calls and messages. In one of these, Mr Holroyd told her: ‘I just want to say I love you’.

A CCTV image of Jai on the day he went missing. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Ms Brown went to Hobbs Point on Monday, but after not hearing from her fiancé, reported him missing.

“We miss Jai,” she said. “He was a massive part of everyone’s life. He was an amazing father and step-dad to my children.

“He’s more than a human being – he’s one in a million.

“If you ever met Jai for five minutes you would have a friend for life. He would do anything for anybody.

“To us, Jai’s just disappeared into thin air.

“His phone has been off since 3.40am [on Monday, March 20]. His bank account hasn’t been used.

“What can we do?

“If his body has left the car it could be anywhere, I understand that. But if they find the car then that would be an answer.

“They cannot just leave him.”

Mr Holroyd, 40, is described as being 5ft 8ins, bald and slim. He was believed to be wearing grey work trousers, with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie on the day he went missing.

Liz Brown with Jai Holroyd. (Image: Liz Brown.)

Anyone who has information that could help with the police investigation, is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police online, via email or by calling 101.

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPP101Online

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

📞 | 101

Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.