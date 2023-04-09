The 12-year-old cat has been struggling to find her forever home, due to being older than most other cats in the centre.

“Sadly, she is being overlooked and we do think that it may be due to her age,” said Courtney Murphy, rehoming supervisor at the Newport Pets At Home adoption centre.

“Tipsy would be the ideal companion. She is just desperate for a home to call her own.”

Tipsy was first taken into care by the RSPCA after her owner died.

“She is an older girl who was a little shy when she first arrived at the centre,” said Ms Murphy.

“But with time and patience she has really come out of her shell and now enjoys cuddles and affection from her carers,” she added.

The “loveable” cat is looking for a calm, adult-only home. Adoptees will ideally have experience owning cats, but Tipsy needs to be the only pet in the home due to her needs. If you think you can offer Tipsy her retirement home, visit her profile on Find A Pet and apply to become an adoptee using the Online Application Form.

The RSPCA continues to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need of care, despite their age.

Volunteers have urged worried pet owners to make use of their cost-of-living support before giving their pets up for adoption.

If you are struggling to care for your pet, contact the helpline 0300 123 0650. The RSPCA’s online hub also has practical tips and advice such as pet food bank schemes for owners struggling to afford the costs of owning a pet.