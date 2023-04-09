Andi Josephine Jordan, 26, was devastated when her Nan died at the beginning of 2021.

“I really struggled to come to terms with losing her,”

said Ms Jordan.

“I started seeing a counsellor for a bit, who suggested I tried doing some writing to help with the emotions that were overwhelming me.

“I had been really into reading werewolf stories at the time, and I suppose the two crossed over.”

Andi Josephine Jordan from Newport

Initially the mother-of-three was uploading the fantasy fiction to a reading app, but her friends read the work and encouraged her to submit the story to publishers.

Olympia Publishers published the book, The Human Luna, which is targeted at readers 16+ due to some mature scenes.

While Ms Jordan enjoyed writing at a young age – writing a horror story and designing a front cover for it when she was in Year Six at school – this is her first published book (with more on the horizon).

The story focuses on Shannon Rye – who was abandoned by her mother at just nine years old – forcing her to care for her two younger sisters.

But one sunny day at the lake changes everything – not just for Shannon, but for those around her. Secrets are exposed and a new world comes to light.

The Human Luna was written by Andi Josephine Jordan and published through Olympia Publishers

How Shannon cope with everything that is to come? Who do you turn to when everyone you hold dearest has lied to you? Forced to make the biggest decision of her life – will she make the right one?

Ms Jordan is already working on a sequel and hopes to create a series of four or five books, with her loved ones encouraging her every step of the way.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for being so supportive, especially for pushing me when I wasn't sure it was good enough,” added Ms Jordan.

“I'd also like to give a special little shoutout to my very own little fan club, my sons Lochlann, Wyatt, and Lauson.