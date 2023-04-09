READERS have been sharing with us their creativity when it comes to making Easter bonnets.
This is just a small selection of the images we were sent.
Terri-anne Millar shared this picture of her grandson Tommy and his bright bonnet.
Danielle Louise Thomas sent in this picture of her grandson Kaiden, two, with his Easter bonnet.
Carmina Jade Wadley sent in this picture of her three-year-old daughter in her bonnet.
Lyndsey Watson shared this picture of Thomas Watson, six, proudly wearing his bonnet.
Chimene Davies shared a picture of her son in his bonnet.
Roxanne Trinder shared this picture of Brodee, four, with his Easter bonnet.
Kim Porter sent in a picture of her four-year-old daughter with her bonnet.
Leah Evans shared this picture of an intricate Easter bonnet.
Sammy Fry sent in this picture of a colourful Easter bonnet.
