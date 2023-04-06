Cardiff Crown Court heard how, while lying on the floor unconscious after being punched, members of the group proceeded to put cigarette butts up Richard Thompson’s nose in a shocking act of disrespect.

Mr Thompson died days later of the incident, on September 6 in hospital. He was 44.

'Sickening' thud as he hit the ground

The court heard how, in August last year in Newport, Mr Thompson had “friends” round to him and his partner’s property, including Jamie Garwood, 34. The group were taking class A drugs – apart from Garwood, who was high on cannabis.

Throughout the visit, a member of the group was throwing items at Mr Thompson. Eventually Mr Thompson retaliated throwing a pencil case back, but instead of hitting the intended person, it hit Garwood, who reacted instantaneously, punching Mr Thompson in the head.

It was described as “sickening” the sound Mr Thompson made when he hit the floor. He lay unconscious where the unspeakable acts of putting cigarette butts up his nose were done – it was noted Garwood was not involved in this.

Instead, when Mr Thompson came round, Garwood took him outside and assisted him.

However, Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke noted both the length of time it took to call Mr Thompson an ambulance and that Garwood left before an ambulance arrived.

'If you were down he brought you up'





In an impact statement Mr Thompson’s big brother described his sibling as intelligent and bubbly.

He said: “When he could, Richard would make time for his family.

“He was a bubbly person. If you were down he could bring you up without knowing it.

“Richard talked about making plans for his future and wanted to take his driving test which he’ll never get to do now.”

Richard Thompson died days later after being attacked at home

Garwood had an extensive list of previous convictions including being in a young offenders institution.

Most recently he was given a 16-month prison sentence at Mold Crown Court for a vicious attack committed on his cellmate. His attack on Mr Thompson was committed just 23 days after he was let out of prison.

On sentencing, Judge Lloyd Clarke described Garwood as an impulsive individual, with no regard for his actions, who was ignorant of consequences.

He was described as a high risk of re-offending with serious harm anger management issues.

Garwood was given six years in prison for which he will serve two thirds and then six years on licence.