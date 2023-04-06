With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend upon us, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

In order to make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2023

Newport supermarkets Easter opening times

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Asda

Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 6am-8pm

ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8.30am-8pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 10am-5pm

Tesco

Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Clytha Park Newport Express

  • Good Friday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Cambrian Road Newport Express - , Newport

  • Good Friday: 6am-11pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-11pm
  • Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm
  • Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

Caerleon Road Newport Express 

  • Good Friday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Newport Spytty Extra

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Newport John Frost Square Local

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Monday: 8am-10pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrison's

Orb Drive, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

All opening hours will return to normal as of Tuesday, April 11.