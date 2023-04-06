With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend upon us, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.
In order to make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your supermarkets below.
These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.
UK Bank Holidays 2023
Newport supermarkets Easter opening times
Aldi
Spytty Road, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Stay in the know and check out our Easter opening & closing times! 💐 🐣 pic.twitter.com/nhVEvp1JTv— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 5, 2023
Asda
Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 6am-8pm
ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport
- Good Friday: 8.30am-8pm
- Easter Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 10am-5pm
Tesco
Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Clytha Park Newport Express
- Good Friday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Cambrian Road Newport Express - , Newport
- Good Friday: 6am-11pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm
- Easter Monday: 6am-11pm
Caerleon Road Newport Express
- Good Friday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Not long until the Easter bunny arrives 🐰 How long do Easter Eggs last in your house before they're eaten? #CrackingEaster— Tesco (@Tesco) April 6, 2023
Newport Spytty Extra
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Sainsbury's
Albany Street, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Newport John Frost Square Local
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Monday: 8am-10pm
Lidl
Top tip: activate our latest coupon in your Lidl Plus app and you can pick up a free Favorina item from our Easter chocolate range when you spend £25! 🍫— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) March 31, 2023
Find out more: https://t.co/88KLYIuq9T pic.twitter.com/H8pzL9gCjJ
Usk Way, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Cardiff Road, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrison's
Orb Drive, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
All opening hours will return to normal as of Tuesday, April 11.
