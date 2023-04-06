In order to make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2023

Newport supermarkets Easter opening times

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Stay in the know and check out our Easter opening & closing times! 💐 🐣 pic.twitter.com/nhVEvp1JTv — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 5, 2023

Asda

Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport

Good Friday: 6am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 6am-8pm

ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport

Good Friday: 8.30am-8pm

Easter Saturday: 8.30am-7pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am-5pm

Tesco

Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd

Good Friday: 6am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Clytha Park Newport Express

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Cambrian Road Newport Express - , Newport

Good Friday: 6am-11pm

Easter Saturday: 6am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

Caerleon Road Newport Express

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Not long until the Easter bunny arrives 🐰 How long do Easter Eggs last in your house before they're eaten? #CrackingEaster — Tesco (@Tesco) April 6, 2023

Newport Spytty Extra

Good Friday: 6am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Newport John Frost Square Local

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm

Easter Monday: 8am-10pm

Lidl

Top tip: activate our latest coupon in your Lidl Plus app and you can pick up a free Favorina item from our Easter chocolate range when you spend £25! 🍫



Find out more: https://t.co/88KLYIuq9T pic.twitter.com/H8pzL9gCjJ — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) March 31, 2023

Usk Way, Newport

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrison's

Orb Drive, Newport

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

All opening hours will return to normal as of Tuesday, April 11.