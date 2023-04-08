There were 3,211 children living in relative poverty in Blaenau Gwent last year, according to Department of Work and Pensions data. This is the equivalent of 27.4 per cent of the area's children - the highest proportion in Wales.

Nationwide, around one in every four children in Wales is considered to be living in poverty, a higher rate than the UK as a whole.

Child poverty rates in other parts of Gwent are 24.3 per cent in Newport, followed by 22.7 per cent in Caerphilly county borough, 22.4 per cent in Torfaen, and 15.6 per cent in Monmouthshire.

The figures refer to children in a family whose income was below 60 per cent of average household income, and claimed child benefit and at least one other household benefit.

Charities have warned the "grim" national figures reflect rising prices for everyday essentials and have called on government to make it easier for families to access support.

Save the Children Cymru said the situation can have "lasting scars" on children who have no choice but to grow up too fast" when they are "exposed" to money problems at a young age.

Across Gwent, levels of child poverty are now lower than during the height of the pandemic, but are higher than in 2014-15 when comparable records began.

Melanie Simmonds, who leads Save the Children Cymru, said families were grappling with rising prices and were "still very much in the depths of a crisis".

She said families need "both financial and practical support to help their children thrive" and said government should "simplify" procedures "to ensure [families are] able to claim all financial support that they are entitled to" and "access the right support from the right professionals at the right time".

A UK Government spokesperson said they were "committed to eradicating poverty and supporting those in need, and our actions have helped ensure there are nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty [across the UK] than there were in 2009-10".

They also said the latest figures "reflect the country coming out of the pandemic and accompanying rising prices".

A Save the Children Cymru project, called Pause to Play, has helped support families financially and give parents more time to spend playing with their children.

The charity said 85 per cent of parents who took part in the Pause to Play project were unable to afford three or more of seven basic family necessities such as household bills, food, and clothing.