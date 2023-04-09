The company, which is building new homes at Greystone Meadows in Undy, donated £200 to Friends of Undy Primary School to help buy 380 Easter eggs.

Emma Williams, raffles and donations officer for FOUPS, said: “We’re grateful for Bellway’s generous donation.

“FOUPS is a registered charity and we’re grateful for all the donations we receive to raise much-needed funds for Undy Primary School and enable us to make the best memories for our children.

“Bellway’s donation meant every child could receive an Easter egg on the last day of term. It was great to see the smiles on their faces.”

Back, from left, Emma Horton, Events Coordinator at FOUPS, Cathy Edmunds, Headteacher at Undy Primary School and Emma Williams, Raffles & Donations Officer at FOUPS, with front, from left, pupils Nina Horton, four, Arthur Williams, five, and Grace Waters, four, and the Easter eggs provided by Bellway’s donation

Lewis Gater, sales manager for Bellway Wales, said: “Undy Primary School is just over a mile away from where we’re building new homes at Greystone Meadows. We are very pleased to have supported the school’s plans to give each child an Easter egg this year.

“We look forward to working with the school again as we continue our work to provide much-needed high-quality new homes in this part of Monmouthshire.”

