A NEWPORT man who was arrested for a suspected firearms offence in Newport has also been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
A major emergency services presence was reported in the Maindee neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
At the time, Gwent Police told the Argus the incident had involved reports of a man with an air rifle.
Today, Thursday, the force said a 46-year-old man had been arrested "on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence".
He remains in police custody.
The force described the callout as "a report of a disturbance", which happened in Fairoak Court at around 6.35pm.
On Wednesday morning, police investigators were spotted at the scene.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed a callout to the address.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 6.38pm, we received reports of a fire in the Fairoak Avenue area of Newport.
"Crews from Malpas, Maindee and Duffryn fire and rescue service stations were in attendance.
"A stop message was received at approximately 7.19pm."
