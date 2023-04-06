A major emergency services presence was reported in the Maindee neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

At the time, Gwent Police told the Argus the incident had involved reports of a man with an air rifle.

Today, Thursday, the force said a 46-year-old man had been arrested "on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence".

He remains in police custody.

The force described the callout as "a report of a disturbance", which happened in Fairoak Court at around 6.35pm.

On Wednesday morning, police investigators were spotted at the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed a callout to the address.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 6.38pm, we received reports of a fire in the Fairoak Avenue area of Newport.

"Crews from Malpas, Maindee and Duffryn fire and rescue service stations were in attendance.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7.19pm."