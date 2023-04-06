An organised crime group were brought to justice when police launched Operation Venetic and Operation Draco after the EncroChat communications network widely used in the underworld was cracked.

The men were sentenced for their various roles in a conspiracy to supply 70kg of cocaine between January 1, 2020, and August 19, 2020.

More than 70 years of sentences handed out

Mark Jenkins, 40, of Christchurch Road, Oakdale, Blackwood, was described as the head of the organised crime group who pulled funds together to get hold of cocaine and used his gym business to launder assets. He received 12 years in prison.

Mark Davies, 38, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood, was described as playing a leading role in the enterprise. He was given 11 years in prison.

Robert Butler, 46, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was described as playing a leading role in the organisation. Under close supervision from Jenkins, who he referred to as “boss”, Butler proposed suggestions as to how the trafficking should be managed during the pandemic. He also suggested disguising money and drugs in food packages. He got 10 years in prison.

Danny Tomlin, 36, of Valley Road, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, was described as playing a significant role in the organisation. Known as the “jaguar master”, he ran the Bristol/Gloucester part of the operation, being the owner of a boxing gym. It was estimated he handled four and half kilos of cocaine. He was given eight years in prison.

Garian Ahearne, 31, of Hillside Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood, was described as playing a significant role in the organisation. He supplied the conspiracy with outlets to sell the drugs and would receive multiple kilos of drugs, which he would sub-divide under the supervision of Butler. Ahearne was a drug dealer in his own right and described as a main conduit in selling the drugs. He was given six years in prison for his involvement in the crime group.

Ahearne was also charged with possession and supply of cannabis, for which he got 12 months, and offering to supply cocaine, for which he got 18 months – those sentences run concurrently with each other and consecutively with charge one, meaning Ahearne will spend a total of seven and half years behind bars.

Christopher Matthews, 33, of Henry Street, Bargoed, was described as a significant member of the gang, working under the supervision of Davies. Matthews owned a recovery business and ran up debts because of his class A drug addiction. He stored drugs on behalf of the operation and was given six and a half years in prison.

Tommy-Lee Lewis, 25, of Holme Lacy Road, Hereford, was described as having a lesser role. He was involved to fund his drug habit. He got five and a half years having been in breach of a suspended sentence order for serious theft.

Nicholas Kirkham-Jones, 31, Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was described as playing a significant role. Under Jenkins’ command, Kirkham-Jones was the accountant who held considerable amounts of cash for the operation – it was estimated Kirkham-Jones handled £170,000 worth of cash. He received £100 for counting cash and preparing it to be collected and paid no more than 10 times. Described as a much-loved family man, Kirkham-Jones got five years in prison.

Andrew Pitman, 39, of Railway Terrace, Blaina, was described as having a lesser role. He was a courier under instruction of Butler who made limited financial gain. Pitman got five years in jail.

‘A wicked trade’

On sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court today, April 6, Judge David Wynn Morgan described the effect the illicit drugs trade has on communities.

“Each defendant entered this with their eyes wide open,” said Judge Wynn Morgan. “This is one of the most serious offences. It is a wicked trade. The introduction of class A drugs into a community degrades that community and spoils lives.”