Jay Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, is alleged to have killed Mr Lloyd in White Street, Caerphilly, on Saturday, April 1.

The defendant appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance has been set for Thursday, April 13, at Cardiff Crown Court.

Away from the court, Gwent Police continues to appeal for information as officers investigate 27-year-old Mr Lloyd's death.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are still appealing for anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 1, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165 or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."