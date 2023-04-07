With the Met Office forecasting some possible sunshine for the Easter weekend, what better way to enjoy it than with a tipple at one of Newport's best beer gardens.

These are the best bars and pubs around Newport with outdoor seating, according to your TripAdvisor reviews.

🥚 🐰 Will the weather stay fine through the whole of the #Easter weekend?



🌤️ ☔ Find out whether you'll need your sunglasses or waterproofs in our extended weekend forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/714goKljoh — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2023

Potters Pub

Where: Upper Dock Street, Newport

TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5

What you said: “Busy period due to rugby, but the bar staff were brilliant. Good selection of draught, bottles and spirits. Really nice atmosphere. Highly recommend!"

“Best pub in Newport with a great atmosphere and a very good selection of food and drinks- very friendly staff -busy most days."

Tiny Rebel Newport City Centre

Where: High Street, Newport

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5/5

What you said: “What a great place, really friendly staff, great ambience and fantastic beers. I tried a few paddles (3 x 3rd of a pint glasses) which was a great option to sample quite a few of your mega brews.”

“Amazing food and drinks were delicious, adored our dogs, highly recommend would definitely go again soon."

Hanbury Arms

Where: Hanbury Close, Caerleon

TripAdvisor Rating: 3.5/5

What you said: “Arguably the best pub in Caerleon with the best view over the River Usk no matter what time of day.”

“Really enjoyed the food and served it in good time. Nice range of beers and a lovely pint.

"The staff were friendly staff and happy to help.

!Great environment to watch the rugby. Great venue."