According to the firm’s ‘Fuel Watch’ monitoring, the average price for a litre of petrol at the end of March was 146.5p, a drop of just over 1p in the month. It’s the lowest prices have been since January 2022.

Compared to early November 2022, when petrol reached a high of 166p per litre, drivers are now saving 20p per litre, equating to an £11 fuel saving on a typical 55-litre family car, which now costs £80.57 to the brim, down from £91.30.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The fifth consecutive fall in the price of fuel in as many months is without doubt good news for drivers, but those who run diesel vehicles should have enjoyed far bigger cuts at the pumps than they have actually seen.

“Knowing the average price in Northern Ireland is 10p cheaper at 152.78p is utterly galling for those on this side of the Irish Sea who rely on diesel, whether that’s for personal or business use.

“While retailers are free to charge what they like for fuel we feel there should be an obligation on those which sell the most, and therefore buy most frequently, to closely reflect what’s happening on the wholesale market.”

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on April 6 at 3pm.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Blaenau Gwent?





Murco Brynmawr 141.7p

Tesco Abertillery 141.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale 141.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale 141.9p

Guld Ebbw Vale 142.9p

Gulf Tredegar 142.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Caerphilly county borough?





Asda Caerphilly 142.7p

Morrisons Caerphilly 142.7p

Tesco Risca 142.9p

Texaco Risca 143.8p

Esso Trethomas 144.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Monmouthshire?





BP Abergavenny 142.9p

Esso Abergavenny 143.9p

Shell Abergavenny 143.9p

Gulf Caldicot 144.7p

Texaco Chepstow 145.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Newport?





Morrisons Rogerstone 142.7p

Tesco Maesglas 143.9p

Asda Pill 144.7p

Asda Duffryn 144.7p

Sainsburys Newport 144.9p

Tesco Spytty 144.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Torfaen?



