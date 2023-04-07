Here we look at some of the highly rated fish and chip shops in each Gwent region – and what people have said on TripAdvisor (accurate at the time of publication).

Newport

Sheppard’s Fish Bar

Sheppard’s Fish Bar has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with 20 reviews.

A first time visitor praised the “polite and friendly” staff who “cooked fresh to order” adding:

“The portion sizes were excellent, the food was perfectly cooked, and our meals tasted delicious.”

One review praised the "not too oily" chips while another reviewer said they travel from Pontypool to have “the best fish and chips around”.

Jones Fish Bar

Jones Fish Bar was recently voted by readers as the best chippy in Newport - find out what we thought here. It has a four rating on TripAdvisor with more than 50 reviews.

One regular said the venue “never disappoints” and praised their delivery for being “hot and fresh” with “good portion sizes”.

Another wrote that the food is “lovely and fresh, highly recommended” (unless on a plant-based diet as the food is cooked in beef drippings).

A first-time visitor, from Cardiff, compared finding the venue to striking gold, with “outstanding” food adding:

“I can’t praise this place enough”

Torfaen

Chip & Fin

Chip & Fin has a five rating on TripAdvisor with more than 140 reviews - it’s rated number three of 43 restaurants in Pontypool.

One visitor wrote:

“Spotlessly clean chip shop. Amazing food friendly staff. Highly recommend this chippy if you’re in the area.”

Another praised the "massive" cod bites and "actually large" large fish, while another said:

"Absolutely, unreservedly, completely and utterly the best fish and chips I have ever had."

Pontnewydd Fish Bar

Pontnewydd Fish Bar in Cwmbran has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with more than 240 reviews; it is rated sixth of 70 restaurants in Cwmbran.

One visitor praised the "fresh hot... fantastic" food adding that they will "definitely be coming back" to the venue.

Another reviewer states it has the "best fish and chips in Torfaen" adding that it's "consistently great" with "welcome... helpful and polite" staff.

A less positive review included:

"Normally the food is of excellent quality but not on this occasion."

Caerphilly

Fish Kitchen 1854

Fish Kitchen 1854, in Maesycwmmer, recently won a Fry Award and had a four rating on TripAdvisor based on more than 70 reviews.

One guest described it as "the best in Wales" and thanked the venue for an "absolutely amazing" gluten free supper.

A first time visitor wrote:

"We had the best fish and chips we have eaten in years."

Risca Fish Bar

Risca Fish Bar has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor based on more than 30 reviews.

One reviewer - visiting with a group of friends - states:

"Chips... had been cooked to absolute perfection. They were superb: so good that three of our group went back for more."

The venue has been praised for "excellent quality food" with one reviewer describing the chips as "lovely" also complimenting the "nice clean" shop.

Trecenydd Fish Bar

Trecenydd Fish Bar has a four rating on TripAdvisor with more than 110 reviews.

One guest, who ordered to collect, said:

"Rang the order through and arranged a collection time. Everything was cooked fresh and hot and on-time."

Another visitor was pleased with the "very generous" portions and the "succulent" fish with "crispy" batter.

A seperate review states:

"Fantastic chip shop and has been for decades! Everything cooked fresh by the friendliest people."

Blaenau Gwent

Glyncoed Fishbar

Glyncoed Fishbar has a five rating on TripAdvisor with more than 55 reviews; it is rated second of 22 restaurants in Ebbw Vale.

One guest - who isn't local but would pop in whenever visiting relatives in Ebbw Vale - said:

"Chips are tasty and crispy and fluffy. What more can you ask for. Top notch chippy."

Another visitor praised the "fabulous food" and "friendly staff" adding that the chips are "to die for".

The Village Fish Bar

The Village Fish Bar in Abergavenny has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with more than 210 reviews.

One reviewer - who has visited many times - was delighted with "the best cod and chips we have ever had" with it cooked to order. They also praided the "amazing service with a smile" here.

Another wrote:

"Recently found this neat and tidy chippy while traveling through Wales. What a lovely place. Superb friendly service..."

They added the food was "well presented" and "cooked to perfection" thanking the staff.

Monmouthshire

Goytre Chippy and Tandoori

Goytre Chippy and Tandoori has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with more than 100 reviews.

One visitor was "so happy" they missed out at an alternative restaurant as their meal here was "five star". They added:

"We are connoisseurs of fish and chips, and this place is on the map for us... Staff were so friendly and helpful, over and above what they needed to be."

Another guest believes the venue is "gold standard" and praised the "cheerful and helpful" service they received, along with "excellent quality" food which kept them coming back.

Aslan’s Fish and Chips

Aslan’s Fish and Chips in Monmouth has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with more than 65 reviews.

A person - who travelled from Portishead just to try the venue - wrote:

"Excellent food and hot! Chips are proper chips. Friendly and obliging staff. Will be back when doing a trip up through the Wye Valley."

Another visitor, who found the "really clean" venue by chance praised the "friendly prompy service" and "excellent fish and chips cooked to order".

A separate review - who mentions an "excellent range" of gluten-free items - was written by a regular visitor who said:

"Every time we enjoy exceptional food and great service... Highly recommended."

This information – accurate at the time of publication – is focused on fish and chip takeaways and excludes establisments which aren't traditional fish and chip takeaways (but may include fish and chips on the menu). Please note that not all food establishments are listed on TripAdvisor and this listicle is not all inclusive.