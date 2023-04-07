A mixture of two-storey properties, bungalows and apartments could be built on land either side of Cwrt Neuadd Wen, near Bedwellty Road, if approved by councillors.

Newport-based Gwent Holdings is behind the outline planning application for the greenfield site – which was submitted by planning consultancy Amity Planning.

Just over 100 homes are also being built nearby on the grounds of the former Bedwellty Comprehensive School.

According to the council’s report, these developments mean an additional classroom will be needed in Aberbargoed Primary School to meet future demands.

One neighbour responded to the plans and said the developer should fund the extra classroom, rather than the taxpayer, before the homes are constructed.

Up to eight of the properties will be classed as affordable homes, as part of a proposed Section 106 contribution. The council’s housing enabling officer has requested these be one-bedroom flats for social rent.

The application is recommended for approval by officers, subject to the section 106 agreement. It will be considered by the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

Twenty-nine letters of representation were submitted to the council in relation to the plans. Residents raised concerns about additional traffic, loss of green space, and flooding.

In relation to play areas and green space, the council’s report states: “There are currently no safe, accessible and formalised play area spaces for children within the Y Ffordd Wen estate.

“The proposed development will seek to provide multiple safe spaces and formalised play areas across the northern and southern development parcels and will meet Fields in Trust standards.”

Further details such as parking, materials, design and access will be determined at the reserved matters stage, if the outline planning application is approved.

A masterplan for the protection of trees is also expected in the reserved matters application.

The proposed greenfield site was allocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan up to 2021.