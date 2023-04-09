IT'S Easter weekend, so what better theme to set our camera club members that Easter.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Apples the bunny. Picture: Bethan Watkins

A croched post box topper in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Easter card making with the neighbour's kids. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith

A duckling. Picture: Robert Tebbs

Flowers at St Paul's Church, Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Nesting in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Mark Wall

An Easter egg - surely the best thing about Easter? Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Lambs at Risca. Picture: Emily Stoddart

Six-year-old Thomas Watson showing off his impressive Easter bonnet. Picture: Lyndsey Watson

A spring lamb. Picture: Gemma Crowther