Here's the forecast for the next few days for South East Wales.

Forecasts from the Met Office at 3.30pm on Thursday, April 6.

In Newport, it’ll be a sunny day on Good Friday, with highs of 12 degrees, giving way to a cloudy, but dry, evening.

It’ll be more overcast on the weekend, but should stay dry. Saturday’s temperatures are expected to reach around 13 degrees by 4pm, and Easter Sunday should be around the same mark.

There is a chance of some rain on Monday.

It’s a similar story in Caerphilly, where there should be plenty of sunshine on Friday and temperatures should stay above 10 degrees until 8pm.

While it’ll be cloudier on Saturday and Sunday, it should stay fine, although there is some rain forecast for Monday morning.

It looks like Friday is shaping up to be a fine day in Chepstow, with sunshine predicted for the whole day and temperatures of 13 degrees.

It could be even warmer on the weekend, reaching up to 15 degrees on Sunday, but then the first rain of the Easter period will likely arrive on Monday morning.

Ebbw Vale and other parts of Blaenau Gwent should experience sunny intervals on Good Friday, after a fine morning. The weekend is likely to be a cloudier affair and there could be some showers on Monday, with sunny intervals.

In Pontypool, some Good Friday sunshine should bring highs of 13 degrees and that will be followed by two warm, but cloudy, days on the weekend.

Monday could bring some rain but there should still be sunny spells.