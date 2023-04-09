Nick and Wendy Horler moved to Blaenavon nine years ago and opened Artie Craftie. One year later they took over from post master Chris Rowles and saved the post office services for Blaenavon.

The couple now feel its time to “pass on the reigns to someone new", with Mrs Horler planning to retire, and Mr Horler serving on Torfaen County Borough Council as ward member for Blaenavon.

Nick and Wendy Horler inside the post office (Image: Alan Parry)

Nick and Wendy Horler inside the post office. Picture: Alan Parry

Mr Horler said: “Closing our doors on our community for the very last time has been a very hard decision to make as we would have liked to continue the vital services we offer, but we are of a certain age when life appears to be too short and we are burnt out.

“Within the last eight years we have not been able to take a holiday as we could not afford the cover for the service so we have not been able to get the cover needed for that important time away that in life we all deserve.

“We have been inundated with messages and conversations of kindness for our decision to retire from the post office and Artie Craftie. Every message and conversation has been most welcoming to read and hear.

The couple outside Artie Craftie (Image: Alan Parry)

The couple outside Artie Craftie. Picture: Alan Parry

“We are not closing until the summer and we need your continued support to keep our doors open until we do.

“We sincerely hope that someone else will step up to the plate, as we did nine years ago to keep a Post Office open in Blaenavon.”

The post office will close its doors by the end of August.

The couple have won ten national awards including being crowned Post Office Independent Retailer of the Year two years in a row.

Reflecting one the past nine years the couple said that it has been “full of smiles and laughter” but there has been strains "as the amount of remuneration paid by the post office is not sufficient.”

Artie Craftie, Blaenavon (Image: Alan Parry)

Artie Craftie, Blaenavon. Picture: Alan Parry

Mr Horler said: “The majority of post masters within the UK rely on the commissions made on transactions and are not paid a wage for the vital services that they provide to their communities which is a very worrying fact.

“Over the years I, along with many other post masters have campaigned for a fair payment for the services we provide to our communities.

“This has fallen, as many post masters believe, on deaf ears of the Post Office and the only shareholder – the Government.

The couple took over the post office eight years ago (Image: Alan Parry)

The couple took over the post office eight years ago. Picture: Alan Parry

“Many post masters are in the same situation as us, finding it financially hard to continue to subsidise the services of the post office, a Government-funded limited company, for their communities from their own pockets. This has become even harder to sustain with today’s economic climate and the changes on the high street.

“It is very fair to mention over the years this has been same sad story for many post masters across the UK, including us at Blaenavon Post Office. “

For details in taking over Blaenavon’s Post Office click here.