Porthcawl’s Coney Beach Amusement Park will be open from midday until 9pm every day from tomorrow, Friday, through the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, and for the whole of next week.

After that it reverts back to regular term-time opening times, closing Monday to Thursday, opening from 5pm to 9pm on Fridays, and midday to 9pm on Saturdays. On Sundays it opens at midday and closes at either 6pm or 9pm – check the website for details.

Last week it was announced the park will close after the Welsh Government bought parcels of land at Porthcawl seafront as part of regeneration plans for the area.

The sale includes the Coney Beach Amusement Park site and the adjoining section of land known locally as the monster park. It is now expected that the amusement park, which has been a popular feature in the town for more than 100 years, will continue to run for up to three years before any work starts.

The land located at Sandy Bay, will now be used as part of the proposed mixed-use development in the area that is expected to feature a new housing estate, retail business facilities, a new primary school, and a number of recreational and leisure opportunities.

Speaking after the announcement Pat Evans, of Coney Beach Amusement Park, said: “Generations of our family have lived and worked alongside each other here at Coney Beach for over 100 years.

"We will be forever proud of our showman heritage and the memories that we have created for all our customers who have visited us and shared in our love of the ‘fun of the fair’ and the legacy that Coney Beach leaves.

“We are confident in Welsh Government and Bridgend County Borough Council’s ability to deliver on the community ambitions as we move into this new era, and were pleased to agree to operate Coney Beach for a few more years to give continuity for the town before the redevelopment commences. May Porthcawl continue to prosper.”

Entry to the park is free, and rides are paid for by tokens or wristbands, which offer unlimited rides. Two sessions are offered – the day session from midday until 5pm, and a night session from 5pm until 9pm.

For more details visit https://coneybeach.co.uk/ or call 01656 788 911.