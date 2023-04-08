He was born in about January 2013 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Mordicai came into us as a stray in February 2023. He was living in a street in Newport for around eight years.

"Residents in the area had made a shelter for him out of a dog carrier and fed him as often as they could. A member of the public brought him into us just before the weather hit its cold snap at the start of March.

"Mordicai is an extremely lovable, affectionate cat. He loves to be stroked and adores human contact. He does not mind being handled or picked up. He has a very deep toned meow and will always tell you when he's hungry!

"He seems to be okay around other cats from what we have seen in our cattery and actually travelled in the car with a Shih-Tzu on his way here with no issues. He could potentially live with a calm dog who is used to a cat.

"As Mordicai was a stray for such a long time, we believe he will not be suited to being an indoor cat and may like to wander, therefore his new adopters will need to live in a safe area with no busy roads or railway lines close to them.

"Mordicai is the name we have chosen to give him here at the sanctuary."

There is no age cap for children in a potential near home.

The spokesman said: "We will only accept applications if the dog has lived with a cat before or has been known to be 100 per cent trusting around one in a close proximity setting."

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/