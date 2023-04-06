The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

The sexual assault report happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 2 along Post Office Lane.

Officers would like to speak to the people pictured, who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The people pictured are believed to be able to assist the police (Image: Gwent Police)

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Brain said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Post Office Lane area of Ebbw Vale, in the early hours of Sunday 2 April, we want to hear from you.”

Gwent Police is asking anyone who was in Post Office Lane, between midnight and 4am on Sunday 2 April, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105272 or send us a direct message on social media.