A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of driving above the drug limit in Cwmbran.
Officers on patrol in Cwmbran stopped a car in Maendy Way at around 11.05am on Thursday, April 6.
A 24-year-old Cwmbran woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
The woman was released under investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
