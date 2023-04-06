A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of driving above the drug limit in Cwmbran.

Officers on patrol in Cwmbran stopped a car in Maendy Way at around 11.05am on Thursday, April 6.

A 24-year-old Cwmbran woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The woman was released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.